BidaskClub Upgrades Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) to “Buy”

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.26. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30,507.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,337,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,493,000 after buying an additional 1,333,491 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

