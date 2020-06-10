BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,496.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,710.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,249 shares of company stock worth $1,561,729 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDSI. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $480.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

