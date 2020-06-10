Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of BPFH opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Boston Private Financial has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis bought 14,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $99,622.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,932 shares of company stock valued at $235,563 and sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

