British American Tobacco Plc Ads’ (BATS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BATS. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($61.09) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,100 ($52.18) to GBX 3,800 ($48.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,067.50 ($39.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,072.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,115.78. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

