Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 158,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

