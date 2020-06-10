Brokerages Expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will report earnings per share of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($2.78). California Resources reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 319%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year earnings of ($11.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.85) to ($5.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($12.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.19) to ($3.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Resources.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in California Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in California Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 5.75. California Resources has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

