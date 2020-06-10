BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on RealReal from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.80) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,320.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 569,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $6,997,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,476,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,240,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 206.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RealReal by 116,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RealReal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

