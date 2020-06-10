Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

BKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

NYSE BKE opened at $17.98 on Monday. Buckle has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $868.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.67 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Buckle by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

