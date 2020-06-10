C James Koch Sells 10,000 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $5,336,600.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.43, for a total transaction of $4,664,300.00.

On Monday, April 27th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.13, for a total transaction of $4,541,300.00.

On Friday, April 24th, C James Koch sold 20,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.14, for a total transaction of $8,662,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, C James Koch sold 4,218 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.39, for a total transaction of $1,798,513.02.

On Monday, April 20th, C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total transaction of $126,147.00.

On Friday, April 17th, C James Koch sold 100 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total transaction of $1,255,332.54.

SAM stock opened at $515.03 on Wednesday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $587.84. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Boston Beer from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

