Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $9.00

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CADE stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 120,447 shares of company stock worth $712,951 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,714,000 after buying an additional 1,596,734 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,567,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $16,616,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 459.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,025,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 842,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,126,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 840,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.