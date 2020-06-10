Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.02. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $560.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.42 million. Camden National had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann W. Bresnahan purchased 10,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $277,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Camden National by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

