CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered to Sell at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CLSA lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get CATHAY PAC AIRW/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.95.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATHAY PAC AIRW/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.