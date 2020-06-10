Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.86. Champion Iron shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 425,985 shares.

CIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Champion Iron from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.89 million and a PE ratio of 14.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

