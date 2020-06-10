Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Chart Industries stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Douglas Brown sold 4,008 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $149,738.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,564.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

