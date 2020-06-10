Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $708.40 million, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.97. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

