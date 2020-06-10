Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,420 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Hostess Brands worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,594.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 41.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 122.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 298,156 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $726,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 366,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 56,455 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 274,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $3,446,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,192.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

TWNK opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWNK. BidaskClub lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

