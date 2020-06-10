Citigroup Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Amerisafe worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amerisafe by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48,693 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Amerisafe by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amerisafe by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSF shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amerisafe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.35. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $80.65.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $152,715.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.