Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $76.25.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

