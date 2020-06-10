Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,475 Shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 161.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,938,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in International Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBOC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

IBOC opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. International Bancshares Corp has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

