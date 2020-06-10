Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.63.

NYSE:RBC opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Regal Beloit Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Corp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.