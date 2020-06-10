Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CAO Jessica Soisson Sells 5,759 Shares of Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $810,464.07.

Jessica Soisson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $899,813.88.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.83. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,859 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,827 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

