Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CTXS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,842.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,662 shares of company stock worth $6,793,470. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.