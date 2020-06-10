Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CIVB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

