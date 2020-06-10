Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 182.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

