Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,085 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Arconic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arconic by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Diana Toman acquired 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erick R. Asmussen acquired 20,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,704.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996 over the last ninety days.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

