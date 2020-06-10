Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of iRobot by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $96.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IRBT. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $73,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

