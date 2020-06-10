Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Consolidated Communications worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNSL. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 617,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,355,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 230,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $500.32 million, a P/E ratio of 174.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $325.66 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

