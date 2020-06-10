Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura increased their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $518.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $8.66.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 360,244 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knoll Capital Management LP now owns 5,045,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,550,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $6,413,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 210,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

