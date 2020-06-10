Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $8.67 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 28.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 88,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.77. The company has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.30 and a fifty-two week high of $345.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

