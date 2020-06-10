CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) COO James D. Young Sells 6,000 Shares

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CCI opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.00. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $176.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

