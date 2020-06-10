Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $65.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

CFR stock opened at $85.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $481.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.53 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $756,359.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,287.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Dawson bought 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.16 per share, with a total value of $99,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,714,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

