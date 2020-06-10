Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 287,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.40% of Dana worth $38,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 3,775.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 311.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.