Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Insider Caroti Stefano Sells 4,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DECK stock opened at $195.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $17,307,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $90,450,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

