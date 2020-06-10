Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Sells $723,456.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $723,456.00.

Donaldson stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.01 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.