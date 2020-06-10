DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of DSPG opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.20 million, a P/E ratio of -167.55, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 90,000 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 30,807 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $501,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

