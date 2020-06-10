Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 309.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 133,317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ETO opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

