Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Elastic were worth $36,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,124,000 after buying an additional 607,890 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 208,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,714,110.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,167,843.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,250 shares of company stock worth $5,427,163 in the last three months. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.86.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

