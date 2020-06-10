Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELSSF. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Elis in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Elis in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of ELSSF stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Elis has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

