Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $345.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $290.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

