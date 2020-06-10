Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ENDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $971.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.55. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Endo International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Endo International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Endo International by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 35,645 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

