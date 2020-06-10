Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 237,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,778,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $290.77. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $345.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

