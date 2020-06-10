Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

