Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after buying an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ENV. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

ENV stock opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -686.09 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 3,367 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $254,814.56. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 272,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,625,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $149,338.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $3,273,232. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

