Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $34,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.16. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

