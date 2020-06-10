European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.56

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.56 and traded as high as $97.20. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 329,646 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.75.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

In other European Assets Trust news, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE purchased 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £920.26 ($1,171.26). Also, insider Martin Breuer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,545.76). Insiders acquired a total of 77,590 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,282 in the last quarter.

About European Assets Trust (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.