Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Evergy by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Evergy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

