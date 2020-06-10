Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.44.

Shares of EXTR opened at $4.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.65. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 12.46% and a negative return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 122,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $501,831.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $892,934. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 62,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 39.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

