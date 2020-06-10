F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV stock opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $174,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,410.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $425,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,664 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.