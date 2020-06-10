First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Foundation reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Foundation.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.81 million.

FFWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.47. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 4,658 shares of company stock worth $52,603 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Foundation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in First Foundation by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in First Foundation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.