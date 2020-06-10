First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 2.62. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

